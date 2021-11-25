BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $341,817.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.60 million and $341,817.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,523.89 or 0.99432080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.00669662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,309 coins and its circulating supply is 896,521 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

