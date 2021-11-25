BOOM Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 2% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $55,750.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,444,400 coins and its circulating supply is 778,413,667 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

