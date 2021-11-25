Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$50.00 by TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$50.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.06. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.