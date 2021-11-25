Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.54 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $177.54 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.54 or 0.00359658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

