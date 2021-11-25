Bounty0x One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,514.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $403,770.76 and $32,514.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

