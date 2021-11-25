BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BRSD opened at GBX 16.65 ($0.22) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.24. The stock has a market cap of £19.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.85.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

