BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 16.65 ($0.22) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.24. The stock has a market cap of £19.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.85.
About BrandShield Systems
Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.