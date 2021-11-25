Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

