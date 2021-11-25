Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 17,685,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,460. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.