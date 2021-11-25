Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,685,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

