Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Bristow Group worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bristow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

VTOL stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.