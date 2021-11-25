Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 935 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 906.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155 in the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

