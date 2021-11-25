Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

BTVCY opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

