Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,946,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

