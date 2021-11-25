Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,946,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.