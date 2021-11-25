Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 5,273,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.