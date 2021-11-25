Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 5,273,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

