Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

