Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.79 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

