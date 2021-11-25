Brokerages Anticipate FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.