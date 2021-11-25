Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $26.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.37 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

HRTX stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

