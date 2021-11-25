Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. MetLife reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 4,469,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,920. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

