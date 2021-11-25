Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

