Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,238. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

