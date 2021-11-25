Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 121,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.