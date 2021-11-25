Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $78.50 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

