Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

MSI traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.29. 996,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $261.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

