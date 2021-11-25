Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

