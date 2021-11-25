Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.73 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $143.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.04 million and the lowest is $139.66 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $566.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $659.98 million, with estimates ranging from $588.24 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

