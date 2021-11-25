Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $51.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $305,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

