Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 365,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

