Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.