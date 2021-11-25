Brokers Issue Forecasts for Udemy Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

