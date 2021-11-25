Brokers Offer Predictions for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

NYSE BURL opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $217.38 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.