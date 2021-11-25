Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

