Brokers Set Expectations for Regency Centers Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of REG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

