Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Value Investments LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 895,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,732. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

