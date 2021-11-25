Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Trimmed by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.40% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 141,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

