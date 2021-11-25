Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,380.90

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,380.90 ($31.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($35.86). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 7,645 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,562.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.90. The stock has a market cap of £432.25 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,971 shares of company stock valued at $884,038,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

