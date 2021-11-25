BSCView Trading 36.1% Higher This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $318,543.79 and approximately $71,259.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCView has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars.

