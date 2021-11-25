Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

