Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BURBY opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

