Burger Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.19 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $65.68 million and $17.19 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00006506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,581 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,581 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.