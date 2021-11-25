Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

