Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,294.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and $60,294.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00420237 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 911.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.