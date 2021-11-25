C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of C3.ai worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock worth $59,694,234. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

