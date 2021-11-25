CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,928.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $58.14 or 0.00098786 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $156,928.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 84,373 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

