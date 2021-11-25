Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,195. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,450,633. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

