Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Shares Down 0.3%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

