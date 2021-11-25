Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.06. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 7,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

