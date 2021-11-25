CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CaixaBank stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

