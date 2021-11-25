CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of CalAmp worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

CAMP stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.49. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

