Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $63,624.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.36 or 0.07649504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

